NZ needs to act to protect Māori culture in commerce - Paul Morgan

Me whakamana he tuāpapa uara Māori ki te ao pakihi kia riro ma Ngai Māori ngā mōtika ahurea Māori ki te ao ōhanga puta noa. Ko tā te Heamana o Wakatū a Paul Morgan me wawe a Aotearoa ki te whakahaumaru i ngā momo mōtika Māori kia kaua e tahae te hunga o waho mo te pūtea.

Ko tā Paul Morgan kua roa nei te ahurea Māori e whakamahi ana e nga pakihi manene, ko tāna me wawe te whakahaumaru i te mōtika ahurea Māori kia kaua e mau kino e tētahi atu.

"No one else should be commercially benefitting from our knowledge and what we've created over the generations other than Māori and our country."

Ko te whakamana i te kupu mānuka tētahi take e tautohe whānuitia ana i te ōhanga mīere.

Ko tā Victor Goldsmith, Kaiwhakahaere, Ngāti Porou Mīere “the Australians are fighting us at the moment to try ensure that they can protect theirs, which they've only just started because now they're calling their tea tree "Mānuka" and that's an issue for us as Māori we need to protect that for us and the generations to come because if we don't start the fight then we'll always be on the back foot."

Ko te mōtika whakairoiro hinengaro te aronga matua i te huihuinga Ngā Taonga Tuku Iho. Ko tētahi āwangawanga matua i puta, ko te taumata o ngā ture mōtika ā-motu, mena rānei ka eke ki te taumata i mua i te waitohutanga o te CPTPP.

Ko tā Morgan "when we sign that document we've got three years to get our house in order and I'm very concerned that it is not in order and that is to the detriment of our country and particularly Māori.

Ko tā te hunga tae atu, kia kimihia i tetahi pae tawhiti kia motuhake te mōtika whakiroiro hinengaro Māori ki Aotearoa.