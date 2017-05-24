Netsafe calls parents to prevent harm of online bullying

Ko tēnei te wiki Whakaweti Kore o Aotearoa, ā ko te whai a Netsafe i tēnei tau, he whakamahara i ngā mātua, he taonga te whakaako i ngā tamariki ki ngā whanonga e tika ana i runga i te ipurangi.

Ko te wiki kaupare i ngā mahi whakawetiweti, ā, kua puta te karanga a NetSafe ki ngā mātua, kia kaua e noho puku noa.

Hei tā te Kaiwhakahaere o Netsafe Outreach a Sean Lyons says, “Talk to young people about what they're experience is, have they seen it? Have their friends seen it? How would they deal with it? Even if they haven't been the target of it up until that point. It's good to know that young people do know how to deal with it should the need arise. If they don't know how to deal with it, then it's the parents' role to definitely support them.”

I ngā marama e ono kua hipa, neke atu i te iwa rau ngā amuamu wetiweti kua tukuna atu ki a rātau, ā, me te whakapae ka piki tonu kia puta te rongo e pā ana ki tēnei ratonga.

“One in five, that's an awful lot of kids if you think about a classroom of 30. That's six young people in that classroom. That's an awful lot of individuals that will experience some kind of harmful behaviour by other people during a year.”

Me whai whakaaro ngā mātua ki wā rātau ake mahi, kei whai ngā tamariki i tō rātau tauira.

“When we're commenting online and our children can see that. Make sure we're aware of what it is we're saying. Make sure we're thinking about the people on the other end. Make sure that we're not just venting a bit of anger online in front of them and making them think that hey that's OK.”

Hei tā Sean Lyons, nā te mea kārekau he kitenga kanohi ā kiko, he ngāwari noa te whiu kupu ki te ipurangi.

“We have to have to keep in mind that when we are online. We are not talking to a sea of robots. We're often talking to actual people. The comments that we're making are being read by real people. They're referencing real people and we need to think about the impact, and the effect that that can have on real people.”

Hei tā NetSafe kei te oho ake te marea ki ngā taumahatanga o te mahi whakawetiweti, ā, koia te whainga o tēnei wiki wetiweti kore.