Nau mai hoki mai Miss Universe New Zealand Harlem-Cruz Atarangi Ihaia!

Ko Miss Universe Aotearoa, ko Harlem-Cruz Atarangi Ihaia tērā i pōhiritia ki tōna kāinga i Ahuriri i runga i te reo rāhiri o tōna iwi. Ka mutu, he tuatahitanga mō te rohe.

Nei ko Miss Universe New Zealand rua mano tekau mā whitu e mihi atu ana ki āna kaitaunaki.

"It's actually mind blowing. I can't believe how much people have come today to support my kaupapa but I think the biggest thing is that everyone has come to support my kaupapa and that makes it so rewarding."

Kua ara ake anō te whakataetae nā runga i ōna whakahoutanga, arā te whakakorenga o te wāhanga mau kākāhu kaukau kia huri kē te aro ki te rerehua o roto.

Hei tā te Tumu Whakarae o Miss Universe NZ a Nigel Godfrey, "The big deal was that we were back on television this year with Bravo which was fantastic. It rated really well and people just went, ‘It's back!’ and I guess that people understand now that it's different, it's not just about what you look like."

I rāhiritia mai hoki ia e tōna kura o mua ara Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Ara Hōu ki Ahuriri.

“My main kaupapa was to break the stereotypes of Māori and I think I've done that and now my main kaupapa now is to inspire young Māori not only to dream big but to do it and make steps to achieving those dreams.”

Hei kīnaki i tana wikitoria i whiwhi motoka Honda hōu mō te kōtahi tau, e toru ngā wā hoki ka tae atu ia ki tāwāhi hei māngai mō Aotearoa.