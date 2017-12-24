Nāti 4 Life: Kei te whakakōrerotia ngā āhuatanga whakamomori.

Ki Te Tai Rāwhiti, ko te mate whakamomori tētahi āhuatanga e horapa haere ana ki ngā moka o Ngāti Porou. Nō te tau nei he tokowhā ngā mate whakamomori, tokowaru anō nō te tau kua hipa, ā, he tekau mā toru nō te tau rua mano mā rima.

Hei tā Taiarahia Melbourne, “Nō reira ko tēnei rā he rā whakamōhio, he rā whakamārama ki te hapori whānui anei ētahi tangata mēnā kei te raru koe, mēnā kei te pāpouri koe, anei ētahi tangata hei awhi atu i a koe, anei ētahi hoki kua rongo i ērā āhuatanga kei te pā pea ki te tangata.”

Ko tā Melbourne ko ngā rangatahi Māori ngā mea e kaha hinga ana i ngā mate pāpouri.

“Koinei anō te take o te waiata, he tōtō mai i tēnei hunga me ō rātau whānau kia rongo rātau katoa nā te mea ehara i te mea kei te tangata kotahi te rongoā, arā, kei te whānau, kei te hapori, kei te hapū, kei te iwi whānui tonu.”

Ko tā Tuta Ngarimu nā te matenga pēnei atu o tētahi whanaunga ki Ruatōria ka hua ake ai te whakaaro kia whakatū konohete kia whai wāhi ai ngā whānau ki te kōrero ki nga take whakamomori.

“Because they felt that at the tangi they were suppressed, nobody mentioned suicide at the tangi and that's what they felt that they needed they needed someone to talk about suicide and not hide it behind the door.”

Ko tā Nāti4Life he tuku i te kōrero ki ngā hapū katoa o Ngāti Porou.

“The other good thing about going to place like Te Araroa, the first thing we look for when it comes to artists are the locals and we've got so much talent back here.”

Ka hunuku te konohete ki Tokomaru bay ā tērā tau.