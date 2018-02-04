Mō te takitini, kāore mō te torutoru anake - Marama Davidson

Kua whakatau a Marama Davidson i tōna hiahia kia tū hei māngai takirua mō te Pāti Kākāriki. I puta te whakatau ki Ōtara, ki te Tai Tonga o Tāmaki Makaurau i te rā nei.

Haruru ana te whare i ngā reo e tautoko ana i a Marama Davidson.

"It is with a great sense of responsibility and excitement that I have put myself forward as a candidate for the Green Party co-leadership of Aotearoa New Zealand."

Nō te tau rua mano tekau mā toru tomo atu ia ki te Pāti, ināinei kei te tūranga tuarua o te rārangi matua.

"I'm very honoured to be have put at number two on the list by the membership in recognition of my work in both social and environmental justice including before I got into parliament."

Hei tāna he painga i tana noho ki waho i te Kāwanatanga.

"We have to engage with the diverse communities that we haven't been in, we need to grow a strong, a diverse and cohesive movement to be able to put in place the policies that our membership have already dreamed and envisioned up for us.

“I am well placed because of my experience and proven record in reaching into the communities that we have a small presence in or sometimes no presence at all."

Ko tā Ngārimu Blair o Ngāti Whātua ki Ōrākei ko Marama te wahine tika.

"Nō te mea ka kite te ao whānaui i tana māia ki te whakatakoto i ngā kaupapa o ngā tāngata, whānau rawakore, ngā wāhine Māori, i ngā wahine i raro i te pēhitanga o ngā tāne kino," te kī a Blair.

Ko tā Marama Davidson, “Mā te oranga taiao, ka ora ai te iwi. Mō te takitini, kāore mō te torutoru anake.”

Hei te waru o Āperira puta ai te whakatau.