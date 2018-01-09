Mike Smith Urges Māori To Address Climate Change

E akiaki ana te kai-hāpi take taiao a Mike Smith i a Ngāi Māori e noho, e mahi ana rānei ki ngā takutai moana me ngā awa, kia āta titiro ki ngā tohu o te taiao me ngā tūraru o te āhua rangi.



He take e hora whānui ana ki te ao, kei o mātou whati toka anō hoki.

Ki tā Smith “Between the burning of fossil fuels and climate change our future is at stake the future of our mokopuna are at stake.”

Kua hanga a Smith i ngā kiriata pakiwaituhi hei whakaatu i ngā momo hua e matapaetia ana, mēnā ka whanake te pae moana tekau mita ki ngā hapori takutai moana.

“This is a very very graphic example of what the future is going to look like from now onwards. So it's got severe implications for all our coastal hapū, people who live on Rivers.”

Ko ēnei matapae kua whakatauria mai i ngā āwhā ōrite kua kitea whānuitia ki Aotearoa nō nā tata nei.

“Sea level rise and storm surges are one of the expected outcomes of climate change. So we've been attempting to alert our whanau, and people that are in positions of leadership as to what to anticipate, to make their communities, their hapū, whānau or iwi resilient to these types of events.”

Ko te tūmanako a Smith kia āta tirotiro a Ngāi Māori ināia tonu nei, ki ngā take taiao, kia kaua e waiho noa.

“I will use a biblical analogy, Noah built the Ark before the floods came. He didn't wait till the waves came crashing through the lounge windows before he decided he needed a getaway plane.”

Ko tāna hoki, “We need the whole of society on this one, not just the government because the government I'm gonna come sailing over our maunga and help us hahū our kōiwi from our coastal urupā and find somewhere else to put them. They not going to do that, we have to do that.”

E ai ki a Smith, ko te tauraki i te raumati, ko te ua tāngutungutu i te hōtoke, ētahi o ngā tūraru taiao maha. I te wiki noa iho nei, he pāmahana mōrearea ki Poihākena, he honu totoka ki Florida, he āwha ki Massachusetts i rite nei tōna au ki tērā i puta mai ki Aotearoa.

“You've got streets of cars parked up with water halfway up the cars, not just floodwaters but it's actually frozen seawater so those cars are frozen into place. And these are events that no one has ever seen before these are radically new events that are outside the experience of the local people.”

Ki tā Smith, ko te huri e ai anō ki ngā tohu o te ao, tētahi o ngā rongoā engari me aukati tātou i ngā ekenga pāmahana, nā reira me tikaro tonu ko te pūtake o te raru.

“One thing that we've been doing is going right to the source which is the drilling of our fossil fuels in our takutai moana and the extraction of those fossil fuels, and we have been campaigning successfully around the country for the last seven or eight years.”

“We need to start making measures the first thing is to not build anywhere near those affected areas don't build any new houses. Secondly, consider relocating communities.”

Heoi anō, me tīmata kē ngā hapori ki te whakaiti i ngā tūraru.