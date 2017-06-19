Mental Health workers lodge claim for pay equity

E rua ngā uniana kaitā rawa o Aotearoa kei te tono kerēme ki Te Mana Whakawhanaunga Kaimahi kia whakaōrite ai ngā utu a ngā kai-mahi oranga hinengaro kei ngā hapori. E whai ana i tēnei i te hikinga utu ki ā rātou hoamahi tiaki i te hunga hauā, i te ahungarua i ngā wiki e rua ki muri.

He kereme kia taurite ai te pūtea mō ngā kaimahi mate hinengaro.

Ko tā Pollyanna Alo, kaimahi mate hinengaro, “it’s a step in the right direction.It's something that should have happened a long time ago."

He kaikawe kerēme ngā uniana a E Tū me Te Pukenga Here Tikanga Mahi mō ngā kaimahi mate hinengaro wha mano te nui. I whakakorea tēnei hunga e te Kawanatanga ki te whakataunga utu mō ngā kaimahi taunaki, na tēnei he ono ki te whitu tāra te putea ia haora ka mahue e rātou mai te marama o Hōngongoi.

Ko tā John Ryall o te uniana E Tū, "under [the] settlement those workers who have got a level 4 qualification from July 1 move onto $23.50 an hour. There is a lot of mental health support workers who have that qualification and they should be getting that rate from July 1 and that's what we're after."

Mena ka ea tēnei kereme hou e whakapae ana ngā uniana he toru tekau ki te wha tekau miriona tāra te utu ki te pūkoro a Te Kawanatanga. Ko tā Alo i ētahi wā he kaha uaua tōna mahi.

"There was one experience I had when somebody came in the office and he threw a knife at me. "There are other instances where they've spat at me, verbally abused me, threatened physical assault. It can be really draining at times and even though I love what I do sometimes I think it's just not worth it with the money that I get."

Ko tā Laura O'Connell Rapira, Māngai Take Mate Hinengaro, "most New Zealanders would agree that we want to take care of the people who want to take care of us. That means taking care of them in a way that means they are financially stable and able to make ends meet in their own lives so they can best care for the most vulnerable in our society."

He hiahia tā ngā uniana kia whai hua te kereme a ngā wiki e rua, kia whakatau hoki tēnei take i mua i te pōtitanga. I tono a Te Kāea ki Te Mana Whakawhanaunga Kaimahi ki tēnei wero engari kaare anō rātou kia whakahoki kōrero mai.