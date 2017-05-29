Mental health and addictions sectors expect skilled staff losses

He rōpū whakakanohi i ngā ratonga oranga hinengaro, patu waranga hoki e whakapae ana, akuni pea ka ngaro katoa ngā kaimahi ki te tiaki kaumātua, tiaki haua anō hoki nā te rahinga ake o te pūtea i taua rāngai. Ko te hiahia a Marion Blake te tāhuhu o Platform Trust, kia noho tahi ki te kāwantanga ki te aukati i te pāhekenga nui nei.

Nā te rahi o te pūtea, me te iti noa o ngā pēhitanga, i tahuri ai ngā kaimahi ki mahi kē.

Ko tā Marion Blake, te tāhūhū o Platform Trust "we've already had a number of people leave and that's in a matter of weeks, so it's not about just a pay increase it's about providing a whole range of decent well-resourced support services in communities across New Zealand."

Ko tā Blake, nā te whakatahanga o ngā kaimahi mate hinengaro waranga ano hoki i te whakatau kōti mō TerraNova, ko te hunga tiaki kaumātua, tiaki haua anake ka whiwhi ki te pikinga utu a te marama o Hōngongoi. Nāreira tāna karanga kia hui rāua ko te kawanatanga.

Ko tā Blake “not only is it poorly paid but it is different across the country.

“Each different District Health Board will pay different amounts of money for the same job so we've got a very messy environment across NZ, so what we're looking for is some fair funding.

"We've got a mental health system that is heading rapidly into crisis and if we don't do something about it, it is going to get worse."

I tērā marama nā tētahi kaimahi ā-hapori mō te mate hinengaro, nā Kim Baldwin te korero ki a Te Kāea, nā te pikinga o te pūtea i te whakaaro ia kia puta ki mahi kē. Ko tā Blake ehara i te mea he tūāhua tauhōu tēnei.

"The impact of that means that more people will end up in hospitals acutely unwell which is not what we want."

I tono a Te Kāea ki te Minita Take Hauora me te pātai mēnā rānei ka tū tētahi hui ēngari kāore anō kia whakahoki kōrero mai.