Marutau te tuatahi, Kaimoana te tuarua - Kairuku moana

He ruku kaimoana te mahi i te wā Raumati, ā, ko tā te Kairuku a Donovan Busby me noho mataara tēnei hunga kia noho haumaru rātou ki te wai.

He whakamaumahara ki ngā kairuku i tēnei Raumati.

Hei tā tētahi Kairuku a Donovan Busby, "Kaimoana sometimes has to come second to safety beacuse safety is paramount and for whānau going out there it's important that they go home to their families and their loved ones."

Ko tā Busby, na te kore aro ki ngā tohu huarere, te ruku ki ngā wāhi hou, te kore rautaki, rawa ruku ano hoki ngā ahuatanga whara.

"A lot of people can be over confident in the water and what I've learnt is that no matter how good of a diver you are Tangaroa has a way of humbling you and putting the dive trip into perspective."

I a ia e hī ika ana ki Kororāreka itaenihi, he rōpū kairuku tāna kite ki tētahi wāhi e mōhiotia ana ki te mōrearea.

"They didn't have their full kit. They were in shoes and had basic goggles and garden gloves with a sack and they were struggling because this place where they were diving, the current is quite strong there and obviously they must have been from out of town because the locals they actually stay away from there. I was on the boat and just made sure to keep an eye on them and I made sure they were ok."

He Kaiako Ruku a Busby mo ngā rangatahi, ā, e mōhio ana rātou me noho haumaru i te tuatahi.

"The basic safety rule is to have a dive buddy so if you get in trouble they are there. Second, know the area you are diving in and get some local knowledge. Third, just don't dive in other people's rohe where they might get over-protective. That could become a safety issue."

E waru tekau ma rima te nui o ngā tāngata i toromi i tēnei tau. Toko ono o rātou he kairuku.