Māori teens will receive more unsolicited naked images than other teen ethnicities

E kaha ake ana te pātaihia o ngā taiohi māori, i o iwi kē atu, kia tuku i ngā pikitia kirikau mā te waea pūkoro. Koinei ngā hua e hāngai ana ki te māori ki roto i tētahi rīpoata a Netsafe.

Ko ngā taiohi Māori ka kaha ake i ērā o iwi kē, atu te whiwhi poka noa i te whakaahua kirikau.

E ai ki te Kaiwhahauru Matahiko, a Karaitiana Taiuru, “The statistics show that Māori don't want to receive that information those sort of images and they don't believe that it is a good way to explore themselves or explore relationships.”

“I've picked up two main areas of concern, that māori teenangers are more likely to be asked for naked images than any other ethnicity teenager in New Zealand. And secondly that Māori teenagers are more likely than anyone else will receive unsolicited naked images of someone else on their device.”

Hei tā Karaitiana Taiuru, e mea ana te rīpoata me tuitui he rangahau kaupapa māori ki tētahi kaupapa patapātai nō te tirohanga Māori, kia mōhiotia ai, pēhea nei te kino o te tuku whakaahua kirikau ki ngā tamariki Māori.

Ki tā Taiuru “the Netsafe report there primary purpose was to get information about all New Zealand teenagers, so there was no concentration on Maori teenage statistics and data.”

“I found it very difficult ascertain what dangers and what was relevant for Māori teenagers so I extracted the data and made a report that's more easier for Māori and other stakeholders to be able to read, that information.”

E rima wiki te roa o ngā mahi kōkiri i te rīpoata ki waenga i ngā taiohi kotahi mano te nui. He tekau ma wha ki te tekau ma whitu tau ō rātou pakeke.

E ai anō ki te rīpoata e rua tekau ma wha ōrau te nui o ngā taiohi māori kua whiwhi i ngā kupu, pikitia kirikau hoki. Tekau ma waru paihēneti te nui o ngā pakeha, pacifika hoki kua whiwihi i aua pikitia, kirikau hoki.

Ki tā Taiuru “it does highlight that ethnicities need to be treated differently with internet safety resources. I think for too long there has been a belief that we are all kiwis and we all need the same resource. I think this research shows that this is not the case and that we do need resources for Māori.”

E mahi tahi ana a Taiuru me Netsafe kia haere tonu ngā mahi rangahau me te hanga hoki i ētahi rauemi hou hei kaupare atu i tēnei raru.

"We need to consider we have generation of school children that speak Māori as a first language. We need to consider what teenager that is brought up in a city, quite different to a Māori teenager brought up on a marae. All these considerations need to be used in a new research report."