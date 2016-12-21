Māori Emotiki now at user’s fingertips

Katahi anō te tuatahi o ngā pūmanawa tautono tohu emoji Māori i te ao, ka puta, tōmua i te rā Kirihimete. Ko te hunga kaha ki te whakamahi emoji ka taea te whakamahi i ngā Emotiki hōu, e rua rau te nui, e hāngai pū ana ki te ahurea Māori o Aotearoa.

He roa e tāria ana. Ināianei, ko te Emotiki ki o tātou matimati.

E ai kit e kaiwhakarite a Eru West, "Emotiki was conceptualised about 18-months ago and it has been in development for around nine months so it's been a bit of a process. So far since its launch today we've had a few hundred downloads."

Na Te Puia ki Rotorua te pumanawa tautono kore utu i hanga mo te Android, mō te Iphone hoki. He māori, he kiwi hoki ōna tū āhua, pēnei i te tiki, i ngā tangata, Te Ao Turoa, ngā kararehe, taputapu hoki.

"We really wanted to bring it onto your smartphone to help you communicate in your Māori language or in the fastest growing language these days which is emojis."

Ahakoa te manawanui a te marea, kei te ihutū ētahi me te whakapae, he pikitia tāpiri kē a Emotiki, he kore ōna e āheitia ana ki te papa patopato, ki te pātuhi rānei.

"Our key thing was to get it out before Christmas at least get people to see it, to get familiar with it, and over time we're definitely going to improve the functionality and integration with keyboards, social media and the like."

He whakataetae ka tū ki ngā momo pae pāho kōrero e taea ai e te tangata te tono whakaaro hei āpiti atu ki ngā emotiki kua whakaemihia.