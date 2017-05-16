Māori counselling book launched to aid Māori whānau

Kua puta tētahi pukapuka hou ki te motu, he pukapuka kaupapa Māori hei ārahi i ngā kaitohutohu, Māori mai, Tauiwi mai anō hoki, e mahi ana i waenga i ngā whānau Māori. Ko tā te pukapuka Moemoeā, Māori Counselling Journey he tuari i ngā wheakoranga a ngā kaitohutohu Māori tokorima e tiki atu ana i te mātauranga me te tikanga Māori hei arataki i a rātou.

Mō ngā tau rua tekau neke atu a Brent rāua ko Huia Swann e āwhina ana i ngā whānau Māori, inā te nui o te hari ki te whāngai atu ō rāua mātauranga.

E ai ki tētahi Etita a Mr Swann, “Waewae Tapu. As Māori we are familiar with that idea, we wait before we hear the karanga and then we move. This is exactly the same as when we work with whānau Māori, when we work with individuals we don't just barge into their lives expecting them to unload and tell us everything about it.

E rua ngā tau te roanga ki te tuhi i te pukapuka nei, nā ngā kaietita tokorima me ngētehi atu mātanga kaitohutohu i tuku ngā tikanga Māori hei oranga mō ngā whānau e noho toimaha ana.

Hei tā te Etita tuarua a Mrs Swann, “Suicide for example, young people who are really challenged by all sorts of different things. Poverty, with poverty there are huge effects, homelessness, trying to feed our children.

Kua rima tau a Minita Kēnana Swann me tōna hoa rangatira e tū ana hei pā whakawairua mō te hapori i Grey Lynn, Tāmaki Makaurau. Ko tāna, ko te aroha te mea nui.

E ai ki a Mr Swaann, “He aha te mea nui, he tangata, he tangata, he tangata. That's at the heart of our work. Whether it be ngā atua Māori, whether it be karaitianatanga. We look at the beautiful things that can come from both traditions.”

Hei tā Mrs Swann, “What is different about this book is the fact that there is the finer detail of the theraputic conversations that we are having with whānau.”

Ka noho te pukapuka hei rauemi matua mā ngā tauira i te Whare Wānanga o Waikato.