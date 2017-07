Mana wahine will boost Māori business - FOMA

Neke atu i te kotahi rau ngā wahine Māori i whakaaweawetia ngā māreikura o te ao pakihi i te Huihuinga Wahine a tau o FOMA. Ko te wawata ka nui ake te kitea o te kanohi wahine Māori ki nga tūnga teitei, kia mana rite ai te tangata i te ao pakihi, ahakoa ōna ira, tōna ahurea anō hoki.

He huinga wahine Māori hei whakapakari i te ao pakihi Māori.

Ko tā te Heamana o FOMA, tā Traci Houpapa, "Maori women have a focus on our mokopuna's mokopuna, like all Māori, and we bring that strength and value to the table."

He mema poari a Farah Palmer ki te Uepu Whutupōro, he kāpene o mua anō hoki o te kapa Mamaku, ā, ko tāna ahakoa te au o te tāne i te ao hākinakina, kei te huri te tai.

Ko tā Tākuta Farah Palmer, "Business and sport they're not necessarily masculine anymore, a lot more women were involved in the Olympics for instance 51-percent of New Zealand participants were female, so I think things are changing and it's important to be around those decision making and leadership roles as well."

E ai ki ngā tatauranga a NZX tekau mā rima ōrau o ngā tūnga kiriārahi he wahine, ā, ko te tūtohu ki ngā kamupene me whai kaupapa mana rite rātou hei te paunga o Hakihea.



Hei tā Houpapa, "I think it's also about recognising the value of a diverse thought or gender diversity can present in business, in strategy in economic development

Ko tā Houpapa ko te mahi tahi a te tāne me te wahine te ara kia eke panuku ai te iwi Māori.