Kua whakarerekētia te pirimia o Kānata i te ingoa National Aboriginal Day

Kua puta te whakatau o te Pirimia o Kānata a Justin Trudeau mō te whakaingoatanga hou o te rā National Aboriginal Day ki National Indigenous Peoples Day. Ko tā Trudeau ka hui tahi ngā hapori o Kānata kia whakamihia ngā rourou o ngā iwi taketake, Inuit, Mētis hoki.

E whakanui ana ngā iwi taketake o Kānata i ō rātou ahurea tuku iho. E kauopeope ana ngā manomano tāngata nō ngā rohe tekau mā toru i runga i te karanga o te rā arā ko National Aboriginal Day, ā, taro ake ka tapainahia ko National Indigenous Peoples Day.

Ko tā te tūmuaki ahurea iwi taketake o te whare Native Canadian Centre ki Toronto, a Michael Etherington, "The key factor for this particular day that has been in effect for I'd say about 21 years now and has been a pivotal role in establishing our key aspects of what we've contributed to the social fabric of Canada. Also, I think to recognize the historical past the colonial legacy and how do we establish a reconciliation process."

Kua mārama te oruatanga o te rangi nei me Te Ihu o Hine Raumati, he wā whai tikanga ki ngā iwi taketake puta noa i te ao. I tēnei wā ka tū hoki te marama mākurakura, e ai ki tētahi uri o Omushkego - Cree a Michael Etherington, ki a rātou he tohu tēnei o te wā murunga.

E ai ki a Etherington, "When we make reference to truth and reconciliation it's still an ongoing process it's present but we cannot forget in those certain manners there are still ongoing injustices within this country. in the north specifically I do share sentiments with my family there are successes and challenges but at times those challenges may carry more weight than those successes themselves."

Ehara tēnei rangi i te whakatā ā-ture mō Kānata, engari ko te whakapae o ētahi kainoho, me wātea te rā kia āhei ai rātou kia haere ki ngā taiopenga pērā ki te Ottawa Summer Solstice Aboriginal Arts Festival. Ia tau ka rau atu ngā kaiaru whā tekau mā rima mano.

I tū a pirimia Trudeau i ngā rekereke o te puke o Parliament Hill kia kauhau ki te hapori, e matapaetia ana ka riro te whenua rā hei wāhi mō ngā iwi taketake. Hei ngā wiki e hāere ake nei ka hui tahi te kāwanatanga me ngā tāngata whenua kia parahia he ara whakamua.