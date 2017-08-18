Kua whakanuia a Mark Edmonds ki Tohu Mahi a te Kūini o Ingarangi

He kaiako hauora a Mark Edmonds o Rotorua, kua roa nei e whakaharatau ana i ngā kaitākaro hākinakina o te Waiariki. Nō te rangi nei whakahōnoretia a ia ki te Tohu a te Kūīni o Ingarangi.

He tangata whakaiti, kua whakanuia a Mark Edmonds mō wāna mahi.

“Fitness is a passion of mine being an ex-marathon runner, took it up with my children really and my wife, then others start bringing their kids thinking I was a coach I said I'm not a coach. Then I started to specialise.”

75 ōna tau, kei te whakaako tonu a Mark ia Mane, ia Wenerei ki Rotorua, he mahi utu kore, he mahi tūao.

“Now I'm training, the ones I coached when they were young, I'm training their kids.”

Neke atu i te 30 tau a Mark Edmonds e whakangungu ana i ngā rangatahi ki ngā mahi omaoma, me te aha, tokomaha o rātau kua puta hei autaia ki ngā hākinakina maha.

“There's another young girl started coaching her when she was 10 year old as a runner she's 19 now she's a Football Ferns the New Zealand Football Ferns, she went to the Olympics.”

Ahakoa rātau kua eke, hei tā Mark ko tōna kōingo nui he hāpai ake i ngā mea tauhou.

“I've been asked a few times who's the biggest thrill to me who's achieved and they think I might say an All Black or someone. It's not, they've got it already you're just there to help them. It's the ones that can't do much they have to walk for the first two weeks something like that, and then they start running.”

Hei tā Mark ka haere tonu ia kia pau te hau.