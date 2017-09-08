Kua whakamāoritia tētehi o ngā waiata rongonui a Dave Dobbyn

Kei te waiata ngātahi te rōpū waiata a Maimoa me te kaiwaiata rongonui i Aotearoa, a Dave Dobbyn hei whakanui i te wiki o te reo Māori a tēra wiki.

Anei te waiata rōreka o Welcome Home e waiatatia ana i te reo Māori.

“Nau Mai Rā, feels really good. It feels, it's an honour and a privilege to sing in te Reo,” tā Dobbyn.

Nā te rōpū pūoro Māori o Maimoa te tono i tuku ki te manutīoriori kia whakamāori ai tāna waiata, hei whakamānawa i te Wiki o Te Reo Māori.

“It was a real challenge, it took me a while to get up to speed, but between Te Hau and Maimoa I think I had good coaching. Yeah they were wonderful to work with, great singers.”

Nā mātanga reo, nā Te Haumi Mason te waiata i whakamāori. Nā whai anō i akiaki ai tōna ake haerenga ako i te reo.

“I would challenge any Pākeha to know a little bit of te Reo. To know the spirit of it and to know the history.”

Ko tāna, “I'm 60 (years old) now.”

“In ten years’ time I'd like to think I'd be conversant and bi-lingual. It's a big ask, but if the process is as much fun as it was doing this song then I think it will be a great growing curve for me.”

Ehara ia i te tauhou me tāna tautoko i ngā kaupapa Māori. I te tau rua mano mā iwa, ia i waiata ai a Welcome Home i te whakapāhotanga a Whakaata Māori o Kotahi te Rā: Waitangi Day.

Ko tā te kaiwaiata nei e manaako nui ana ia ki te wā e āhei ana ia te waiata I te waiata nei ki wāhi kē, I te mea ka puta te maramatanga.

“Being in te reo it sort of depends on the authenticity of it. This is taonga, the language is precious and extremely poetic, very singable.”

E wātea ana a Nau Mai Rā ki te ipurangi pūoro o Spotify, ka mutu, ka whakarewa ā te Rātapu nei.