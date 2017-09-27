Kua rewa ake he kēmu kari Māori

Tokorua ngā rangatahi Māori kei te waihanga kāri hei kēmu pakanga, pā ki te pā, kia whānui noa ake te kitea o te ahurea Māori. Ka whakahoutia ngā atua hei toa pakanga me te whakauru i te waiata, i te karakia hoki ki ngā wāhanga pakanga o te kēmu.

Ko te mana rangatiratanga te whāinga o ngā toa pakanga i te kēmu kāri hou a Empire Cards.

Ko tā te kaihanga a Vincent Egan, "General New Zealanders will be able to play. It's almost like a passive way and contemporary way for rangatahi (youth) to learn about te Ao Māori (the Māori world)."

He rite te momo o tēnei kēmu ki tērā o Yu-Gi-Oh!, he ahurea Māori te kite ki ngā wāhanga pakanga, ngā rautaki hopu me ngā nekeneke hei patu i te hoariri.

E mea ana a Vincent, "You draw from your whenua (land) deck and you play those cards and you're basically giving a mihi and acknowledging where you've come from and that's what gives power to your warriors. At that stage you can use things like karakia (prayer) to empower your warriors or waiata awhi (supportive song) so that you know that your deck has your whānau's (family's) back. Those are the parts you're playing through as you go through your turn."

Kei te kohi pūtea tonu a Vincent rāua ko Luke Egan kia whakaoti te tārewa o ngā putu kāri e rua, ko Tūmatauenga, ko Te Whiro, ā, ko tā rāua he kakari kia eke tētahi ki te taumata toa.

Ko tā Vincent, "Each deck will be themed around the different gods that are in those decks and that's just to start with. Once we have a few more decks going then people will be able to customise and change them up."

Ko tā Luke, "The warriors in his (Tūmatauenga's) deck might be all about the attack so they might have a high attack low defence and have effects that might make them kind of reckless."

Tamaiti mai, pakeke mai ka taea te takaro, ā, e manako ana ka reri ngā putu kāri ā te tau e heke mai nei.