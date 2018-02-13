Kua puta te ripoata a Te Ope Whakaora - Te Āhua o te Motu 2018

Kei te takiwā o te whitu tekau mano te hunga tamariki, kei raro iho i te tekau mā whitu tau te pakeke, he whakatiki nei te mate. Koia tā te pūrongo hou a Te Ope Whakaora, arā te Āhua o te Motu, i puta i te rangi nei.

Ko tā te ripoata nei a Te Ope Whakaora he arohaehae i te whanaketanga o te mana taurite, o te ohaoha taurite a ngā kirirarau o Aotearoa anō hoki. Hei tā te ripoata nei, kei mua a Aotearoa i ngā tatauranga, arā, nō te Maehe o te tau kua taha ake, piki ake ai te tatau hunga mauhere i te tekau mano.

Ko tā te Kaitātari Kaupapa Here o Te Ope Whakaora a Alan Johnson, “One of the things that's driving that is the change in offending that's happened, A lot of offending around violence particularly family violence and also methamphetamine-related offending so some of it's really serious offending but it's not the answer to the long-term problems that many people are facing.”

I tau haere te ngā nama hoko whare, engari, he tekau mā toru tau te roa kia tarea e te hunga e whiwhi ana i te pūtea wawaenga, ki te hoko whare kei te reanga wawaenga te utu. Āpiti atu, nō te tau kua hipa, he kotahi rau mano ngā tūranga mahi hou i rewa ake ki te ohanga o Aotearoa, heoi ahakoa hangaia mai wēnei tūranga hou, he waru mano noa iho te heke o te tatauranga hunga kore mahi.

“What it means is there's a lot of people, particularly our rangatahi 15-24-year-olds that are stuck out of work there's 80,000 of them not in education or employment and we think the government, this government, and the previous government should have put a great effort into making certain that those young people leave school into a job and that should be their priority going forward,” te kī a Johnson.

Ko tēnei te whakaputanga tua ngahuru a Te Ope Whakaora. Kua whakatakotohia e rātau i wēnei kōrero hei arohaehae i ngā kaupapa here, heoi hei tā rātau ehara tēnei i te wetewete i ngā mahi tōrangapū a te kāwanatanga. Kei te rūnanga tonu Te Ope Whakaora i ngā take o te pūrongo nei, ka mutu, kei te tūwhera o rātau whakaaro ki ngā tūtohu, e pai ake ai tā rātau whakapuaki i wēnei kōrero kia whai kiko.