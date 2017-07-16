Kua puta ngā kupu tautoko o Reipa ki te hunga manene o ngā Moutere

​

Nā te mema pāremata o Te Atatū a Phil Twyford ngā kupu taurangi i tuku mo Reipa kia tautoko i ngā tāngata moutere i te au o āhuarangi. I puta te whakatau i te huihuinga mana motuhake o Kiribati ki Tāmaki Makau Rau.

E piki tonu ana te kōeke o tai, he āhuatanga mōrearea ki ngā hapori o Kiribati.

I hūnuku te whānau o Gerard Tioti ki Aotearoa i Kiribati i a ia e tamariki ana, ko tāna ki a Te Kāea, "We don't know how many more years before our land is completely gone."

Ko tā te mema pāremata o Reipa a Carmel Sepuloni, "It's really sad for them to see their cultural homeland sinking beneath the surface of the ocean."

Kia mimiti hāere te whenua, ka tōtō ake ngā tatauranga manene.

Ko tā Tioti, "Everyone's moving inland but because there's such a small space, there's no more space for people."

E karanga ana ngā whānau Kiribati ki ngā ratonga manene kia āwhinatia.

"A lot of our hope is with the NZ immigration, for them to see the struggle, and help us get in easier or show us the way in" - Tioti.

E ai ki a Sepuloni, "New Zealand needs to be the one that puts their hands up and says we're here to help and we're going to do something about this."

Nā te mema pāremata o Reipa a Phil Twyford ngā kupu taurangi i tuku hei tiaki i ngā hapori moutere ka pākia e ngā take āhuarangi, "We will stand by them and support their right to migrate and settle with dignity and I make that promise today on behalf of the New Zealand Labour Party."

Ko tā Sepuloni, "New Zealand has to develop a policy around this, we have to be there to support our Pacific brothers and sisters. We know that many of their islands are becoming uninhabitable and that's not going to improve any time soon."

E torongi ana te whenua engari ka mānu tonu ngā tikanga.

Ko tā Tioti, "Just because our land is gone we will bring our land with us and when we're here, we're on land and it will bring us together as Kiribati - as one, maybe for just the one time throughout the year, but that one time is important to us."

Ko ngā mata rau i tae atu ki te whakanui i te huritau toru tekau mā waru o te mana motuhake o Kiribati.