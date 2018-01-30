Ko te utu, te mamae me te oranga pai - Tākuta Huhana Hickey

Ko tētahi kaitautoko rongoā tarukino e kī ana he whīroki noa te pire a te Kāwanatanga, ā, kāre te hunga rawakore e whiwhi. He kairangahau a Huhana Hickey ki Te Wānanga Aronui o Tāmaki Makau Rau, he kaikōrero mō ngā take e pā ana ki ngā ture rongoā tarukino.

"I watched a friend pass away last year and they did give him medicinal through oil and he died a good death. I've seen it with others I've heard it with others. Then I've heard others who in the last stage of begging for access don't get it and don't die that nicely," tana kōrero ki a Te Kāea.

Kua pāngia a Tākuta Huhana Hickey e te mate whakauka pūtau, nā, ka whakamahi ia i te hinu tarukino hei rongoā.

"There are days when I was without my pain relief where I was crying and begging my partner to end my life, I don't want to end my life let's say that now, but if euthanasia was legal I'd probably be dead rather than getting access to medicinal cannabis because that's how bad it can get."

Ko ia te tuatahi ki te whakamahi i te rongoā tarukino a Tilray, he kotahi mano tāra ia marama te utu.

Hei tāna, "a lot of disabled, a lot of sick people cannot work, there a lot of them cannot afford it and one of the key factors is if you're going to give legal access don't provide it purely for the rich for those that have the resources to buy it, you have to be able to provide it for those who lack the resources."

Hei tāna me titiro ki ngā tauira kua tutuki ki rāwāhi.

"By replacing that with a health model, they now have a healthy approach to how one uses it, if it's abused people can go get help for it, so we need to look at this from a holistic viewpoint."

Kei te karanga ia kia tautokohia tona tono ki te Kawantanga kia whakarongo ki te hunga e whakamahi ana i ngā rongoā taru-kino.