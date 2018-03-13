Ko Pipiwhārauroa Te Rangimoaho Wallace, he morehu, he taonga

He pīpī Māori te tūroro kōhungahunga rawa te whiwhi huaranga ate i Aotearoa nei. E whā noa ngā wiki o Pīpīwharauroa Wallace, kei te whakapiki ora i muri i te haparaparatanga mō tōna ate.

Ko Pipiwhārauroa Te Rangimoaho Wallace tēnei, he morehu, he taonga.

Ka whakaae tōna kōkā a Ashley Steedman-Prip kia ūhia tērā tohu mīharo ki runga ki tōna pīpī, arā hei tāna, “Considering what her original diagnostic was, the things we had to hear that may happen and to see her now... she is by far a miracle baby.”

Nō tōna whānautanga mai ka hē tōna ate, ka kawea atu ki ngā hōhipera ki reira noho taotū ai.

Ko tā Steedman-Prip, “Every time we got to a brand new hospital it was like the news was getting worse and worse and worse.”

Hei tāna nā te tautoko a te whānau i ngāwari ake ai ngā taumaha.

“That's where our whānau come in and there was so much by the time we got [to Starship]. They were all here waiting for us so that was a massive help.”

I a ia e whanga ana ki te rārangai hauranga, ka riro i a ia he ate i te 23 o Hānuere, ko tōna whāea kēkē tērā i whakatū i tōna ringa, ka whiti mai Ahitereria kia tuku i tōna ate.

Ko tā Ashley Steedman-Prip kāre ia i mōhio ka pērā ai tōna tūāhine a Mina Steedman-Prip, engari kia kōrero tahi ai rāua kāre he kōrero i tua atu, arā, “I didn't even have the option to say 'are you sure? This is what's going to happen and it's going to change your life.' She just didn't let me she was like 'just shh, I'm doing it'. It was massive.”

Kātahi te māia a te pīpī nei, heoi aā tēnei hauranga ate ka ngoikore ake tōna āhei ki te ārai ngārara.

Ka whakamārama ake tōna kōkā arā, “She will be vulnerable to catching viruses and bugs, anything that kind of passes her way, but as she grows older [the liver] will grow stronger with her and hopefully she'll able to fight them off on her own."

He whārangi givealittle kua whakarewa ake, arā he $5,000 kua tuku atu ki a Steedman-Prip rāua ko tōna ipo a Joey Wallace i a rāua e tieki ana i a Pipiwharauroa rāua ko tōna tuahine.

Ko tā te wawata ia a tōna kōkā, ka tipu ka ora a Pipiwhārauroa kia whiti, kia rere.