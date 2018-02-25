Kei te tūhonotia ngā kanikani māhitihiti ki ngā whakaaro hauora

He kaikanikani toa a Kya Aoake kua tū ki te taha o Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez rātau ko Justin Beiber. Kei te whai ia ki te whakatenatena i te rangatahi kia auahi kore, kia whai i ngā huarahi hauroa.

Ko tā Kyra Aoake, “You have be fit you have to be healthy otherwise it's not going to work you know like just staying on top of that mentally, physically like all of that.”

Waru tau te pakeke ka timata a Kyra Aoake ki te kanikani, ki tēnei hēti tonu ki Ōtara, taro taka te wā ka eke hei kaikanikani tautoko i ngā kaingahau rongonui o te ao i te taha o tana rōpū The Palace Dance Studio.

He tāna, “That was just a big dream come true in my life especially being from NZ and being such a small country it's like cool to see that dancers can do it over there as well not just Americans.”

I a ia e whakamārama ana i tōna ngākau nui ki ngā mahi korikori māhititi ka whakahuatia ake, “Everytime I dance I just zone out and do my own thing and when I like stop I dancing I'm like wow.”

He māngai ia mō te kaupapa auahi kore arā rā, "Keep up with the crew". Kua whakarite mai rātou ngā wānanga kanikani māhitihiti kore-utu, puta noa i te motu.

“So eating right, getting sleep, drinking water, like all of that is like crucial for a dancers life anyway for your career otherwise you body is just gong to like fade out,” says Aoake.

He tauira o te awhewhe a Liani Gribble, he kaikanikani nō te rōpū The Brady Bunch ki Te Kāreti o Aorere. Hei tāna, “Personally I don't think you can keep up with the crew and it's just a really bad habbit, so I think it's a really positive message that all three of them are trying to tell us young whānau.”

Kei te pīrangi a Aoake te whakamahi i ana pūkenga, hei whakahihiko i te hunga e hīkaka ana ki wēnei mahi.

“It's cool to just like come back each year and see all the talent around and just give back to everyone that's like helped me get where I am as well.”

Ināianei kawea atu ai te awheawehe nei ki Ōtautahi, ki Tauranga, ki Pōneke, ki Whāngarei, ka mutu, ki Harataurnga anō hoki.