Kei te pōwhiri ngā kamupene toi hangarau Māori i ngā whakaaro hou

Ko Hack Tairwāwhiti he hui hei whakakao i ngā kamupene toi hangarau Māori ki rō Tūranga Nui ā Kiwa, kia rapa huarahi e whai māramatanga ai rātau ki wā rātau ake wero ki rō pakihi. He kaupapa nā NZTE i taki i raro i te maru o Techweek 18.

Ko tā Matanuku Mahuika (Ngāti Porou) o Amanati Tourism me Ngāti Porou Seafoods, "Ahakoa kāre ngā kamupene i whai haere i ngā mahi tech tae noa ki ēnei wā, kei te mōhio tonu mātau ko ngā mahi tech ngā mahi mō ngā tau kei te heke mai."

Tekau mā rua ngā kamupene toi hangarau Māori, i hui tahi ki te whakatakoto i ō rātau take. Nā, i tūhono atu ki ngā kaiwhakatupu, ki ngā tāngata whakaaro auaha, me ngā toa i roto i te ao pakihi, o Aotearoa.

Koia tā Matanuku Mahuika e mea ana, "Mā ngā pūkenga o ngā tāngata kua haramai, ka whai haere mātau he huarahi pai he huarahi hou pea mō aua kamupene."

Neke atu i te kotahi rau tāngata i whakakao atu. Ko Steven Renata tērā ma tana kamupene Kiwa Digital e ngana ana ki te hāpai i ngā tama e hinga ana i ngā mahi pānui me te tuhituhi.

"So it's that whole engagement motivation challenge that we're trying to overcome, and then beyond that is how do you track the progress of their literacy through things like gamification," te kī a Renata.

He nui ngā hua i puta i tā Kiwa Digital hui tahi me te whakarongo ki ngā whakaaro a rātau mā kei tua atu i tōna ake porowhita.

Ara rā, hei tā Renata, “To de-clutter my own thinking, and then for them to able to come with a different approach whether they were parents, mātua themselves, or not parents, uncles brothers, cousins and that fresh thinking has just been really excellent.”

Kei te akiaki a Matanuku Mahuika i ngā iwi katoa kia tautoko i ngā hui toi hangarau pēnei nā hei huarahi hou mā ngā taiohi.