Kei te pīrangi Te Ope Kātua o Aotearoa kia auahi kore katoa a ia hei te tau 2020

E hiahia ana Te Ope Kātua o Aotearoa kia noho auahi kore katoa ia i mua i te tau 2020. Ki te tutuki taua wawata, ka noho ko rātou te rōpū hōia tuatahi ki te noho pēra.

Kua whakatakotohia te mānuka e Te Ope Kātua o Aotearoa kia whakaoti atu te mahi kai tūpeka.

Hei tā NZDF Commander (CDR) Karen Ward, “We need to be fit and healthy to do the job that we need to do that's the job we do both here in New Zealand and the job we do employed offshore so we have a natural imperative to want our people to be as fit and healthy as possible and by being a non-smoker that's a key enabler to being fit and well.”

Ko Te Ope Kātua o Aotearoa tētahi o ngā kaiwhakawhiwhi mahi nui o te motu, neke atu i te 14,500 ngā kaimahi, he 1350 o rātau he Māori.

E ai ki a CDR Ward, “Any organisation would do well to be encouraging this because this is not only a good decision for the defence force to have an initiative like this, it's actually a good thing for New Zealand.”

Tata ki te 12% o Te Ope Kātua o Aotearoa he tangata kai hikareti. He 14% o Te Taua Moana o Aotearoa, he 12% o Ngāti Tūmatauenga, ā, he 5% o Te Tuaarangi o Aotearoa. Ko te whainga kia heke iho ngā nama i te 5% hei te tau rua mano rua tekau.

Ko Boyd Broughton te kaikōkiri kaupapa o Action on Smoking and Health Aotearoa. Hei tāna, “He tohu pai ki te Kāwanatanga, he hiahia nō te nuinga o ngā iwi Māori, te nuinga o Aotearoa nei kia tū tō tātau whenua hei whenua auahi kore.”

Kua puta te karanga nei i te rā Auhi Kore o te Ao, ā, ahakoa te tawhiti o tēnei pae, ka tautoko te Ope Kātua o Aotearoa i āna kaimahi.

Hei tā CDR Ward, “We'll be utilising our defence health system so that people can be referred through those cessation champions that will be within the health service to actually enable them to quit smoking.”

Kua ono tau te mahere Auahi Kore 2025 a te Kāwanatanga e noho tārewa ana. Ko te manako ia a Action on Smoking and Health Aotearoa, mā tēnei rautaki a Te Ope Kātua o Aotearoa te whakatinanatanga o te rautaki a te Kāwanatanga e tautoko, kia tutuki ōna wawata.