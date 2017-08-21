Kei te eke panuku a Te Karehana Gardiner Toi i te ao puoro

Kua tohua a Te Karehana Gardiner Toi (Ngāpuhi, Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Ranginui), e mōhiotia whānuitia nei ko TEEKS, mō ngā taonga e toru ki ngā Tohu Waiata Māori. Kua tohua hoki a ia ki te whiringa whāiti mō te Tohu Kaituhi Waiata a APRA.

Ko te marama tēnei e whakanuia ai ngā ringapuoro Māori, ā, kei te kake a Te Karehana i ngā pae maunga o te ao puoro.

Kua tohua ia ki ngā whiringa whāiti o ngā Tohu Waiata Māori e toru, arā, ko te tohu ringapuoro tāne, te tohu kaituhi me te tohu kiriata.

Hei tāna, "It's massive for me because a lot of the artists in there I listened to growing up as a kid and I listen to now so I'm just like OK, far out my song is in the same category, which I'm stoked about."

Kua tohua hoki tōna waiata "If Only" ki te rārangi waiata whakahirahira o te motu.

"It's a love song obviously if you hear it, but it's just about unrequited love and not being able to love someone when they feel something for you."

Hei tā Te Karehana, mā te waiata e puta ai ngā tai o te ngākau.

"I hope that my music is able to just trigger an emotion or feeling in somebody. Hopefully, if they've experienced similar things they can find comfort in the song, in the music."

He kaikōrero taketake, kei te pīrangi ia ki te whakaputa waiata reo Māori.

"Kia whakapāoho ki te ao ki a wai ranei ki akona te reo mō ngā tamariki hoki i a rātau e tipu ana. Kia horahia ngā reo irirangi pouaka whakaata i te reo Māori, te waiata Māori, te puoro Māori mō te oranga tonutanga o te reo."

Hei te marama e heke mai nei whakaingoatia ngā Taonga Waiata Māori ki Ahuriri.