Kāre i tino kitea ana ngā mema pāremata Māori i te whakatairanga tuatahi ā te Rōpu Reipa

Ko te whakatairanga tuatahi ā te Rōpu Reipa mō te kōwhiringa pōti i whakamānuhia i tēnei rā hei āki i te marea kia whiu pōti ki tō rātou kokona. Ēngari, ko ngā mema pāremata Māori kāre e tino kitea ana.

Ko tā te Kaiarahi o Reipa tā te kiriata wairua he kamakama.

Hei tā Jacinda Ardern, "There is a sense of urgency, not just because we have a short timeframe before the election, but because this is our opportunity to make a real difference for New Zealand's future."

Ēngari kihae i tino kite ngā kanohi Māori o Reipa.

E mea ana a Ardern, "We're going to make sure that we have an entire ad focussed on our Māori MPs because we have such strong talent in our Māori MPs."

Ka tū te Kaiarahi Tuarua a Kelvin Davis ki te tautohetohe mō ngā kaiarahi matua ki Whakaata Māori i tēnei pō, ēngari e ai ki a Ardern kāre ia i te karo i a Ngāi Māori.

"I've certainly offered because of the fact that the Prime Minister has decided not to front. We wanted to make sure we did have an opportunity, if that wasn't going to be a leader-to-leader debate, the opportunity to Māori TV to sit down and I would be happy to canvas any issues, any policies that voters and their viewers would like to hear," e whakamarama ana ia.

E rere te whiu kōrero nā United Future me te rōpū Opportunties, he kanohi kitea ēngari he kore kiko.

E ai ki a Ardern, "I'd really push back on the idea that we haven't released enough policy. Of course since I've been leader we've had Auckland Transport, regional transport, rail policy for Auckland, Tauranga and Hamilton we've had pay equity."

E haere tonu ngā kaupapa, e whakapono ana hoki a Reipa ka taea e rātou te whakatutuki ō rātou hiahia.

"No. In fact one of the reasons we announced some of our bigger policies earlier on was so people had the time to think about them and digest them," e kī ana a Ardern.

Ka puta te kiriata āpōpō.