Kahore a Waho i tukua te Kōhanga ki te hē – Cathy Dewes

E ai ki tētahi o ngā iho matua o te kohanga reo a Cathy Dewes, kāore a Toni Waho i tānoanoa i te Kohanga Reo National Trust. I whai wāhi a Dewes hei kaikōrero ki te kōti teitei o Te Whanganui a Tara, i te kēhi o Toni Waho ki te tarahiti.

Te whakatau a tētahi o ngā kaitautoko o Toni Waho.

Hei tā Dewes, , “It was my firm view then as it is now that Mr Waho did not bring the board into disrepute.”

Ko Cathy Dewes tētahi o ngā pou whakarae o te kohanga reo, ko ia hoki i tautoko i a Toni Waho i mua i tana turakitanga i te poari me te tarahiti. Ko tāna i te rere tonu a raru ki waenganui i te Kohanga Reo National Trust.

“The trust was the subject of public and National criticism after it dismissed the former CEO ms Black and the airing of the feathering the nest program (on Native Affairs) it was therefore in a considerable state of disrepute before Mr Waho's actions.”

I turakina a Toni Waho hei kaitarahiti, mema poari hoki i te tau 2014. Ko te whakawhiu nānā te poari i whakanoanoa. Kei te whakahē a Waho i taua whakawhiu, ko tāna he tono i ngā pūtea mō ngā toru tau kua hori. Ko te katoa o ngā pūtea kei te whaia e ia, he tata ki te $90,000.

E ai ki a Cathy Dewes i tautoko te whānuitanga o te whānau kohanga i ngā mahi a Toni Waho.

“Outside the board, the reaction to Mr Waho's actions have been almost universally positive. The members of the kohanga reo whānau who are aware of what took place, regard of what Mr Waho did as honourable.”

Ka whai wāhi te rōia o te tarahiti ki te kaupare i ngā kōrero a Cathy Dewes āpōpō.