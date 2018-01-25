Ka whakamāori i ngā pūmanawa tautono hautū waka ki te reo Māori me ngā reo atu

He tāne Māori me tōna hoa rangatira ngā kai-waihanga i ngētehi pūmanawa tautono mō te whiwhi raihana whai here, raihana aronui hoki e titiro nei ki te whakamahi i ngā tautono i roto i te reo Māori me ngā reo maha. Hei tā Swaine Nelson, he kaupapa nui tēnei hei whakarata i ngā rangatahi ki te whiwhi raihana, hei whakanoa hoki i te whakamahinga o te reo Māori.

He kupu hanga mātātahi he whakamahū i ngā āmaimai o tēnei tauira kaiwhakawhānau pēpi, e whai ana i tana raihana hautū waka paerua.

“It's simple, it's straightforward. Like compared to the road code it's like all these big words that probably no one would understand,” i mea atu a kaiuru, a Melissa Ellis.

He mea tino whai hua hoki te reo ngāwari nei mō te whānau Tusini, e aru nei ko te māma, te tamāhine, te kuia horokukū anō i te raihana paetahi.

“She didn't want to but she turned up and it was the best three hours that she had spent because the next day she was able to look through the test online and she was able to do them confidently that when she went that week to go and do her exam, she passed confidently,” i kī atu i te whāea, i a Lisa Tusini mō tōna whāea kuia.

“And that was the biggest difference with Get Legal NZ is that it's written in a language you can understand.”

E rua tau ki muri i rewa ai a Lets Get Legal NZ i ā rātou rauemi ngāwari te whakamahi ki te ipurangi. Nō tērā tau i puta ai te pūmanawa tautono mō te raihana paerua, nō tērā wiki te pūmanawa mō te raihana kairangi. Ināianei he whakamāori i ngāua pūmanawa ki te reo Māori, Hāmoa, Tonga, Punjabi, Manderin anō hoki te aronga mā te tokorua.

“We found last year that a lot of the country were really having high success rates with what we're doing and that meant we had a lot of people coming to us and many of those were ones who had English as a second language,” i korero atu a Swaine.

“So we always knew ok, this is something we needed to really address. And being Māori, one of the long-term goals things we had too was to eventually translate everything that we have into te reo Māori.”

“I think it's excellent. I think the heart of the APP came from South Auckland where those nationalities are expressed,” i a kaiuru, a Te Rangi Parima.

E mataepae ana ka puta ngā pūmanawa kua whakamāori hei waenga i te tau nei.