Ka whakakore pea te putea tautoko a te kāwanatanga ki a KidsCan

E manawa popore ana te rōpū atawhai o KidsCan kia rongo mena rānei ka whiwhi pūtea rātou i te tahua a te Kāwanatanga. Hei tā te kaioroko, amo kapua anō hoki, tā Julie Chapman, i whakamōhiotia te rōpū i tērā tau ka kore pea he pūtea mā rātou i tēnei tau, me te aha, ka mahue hiakai mai ngā tini tamariki.

Ko te kura tuatahi o Whinireihana ki te tonga o Tāmaki tētehi o ngā kura tuatahi ki te whiwhi tautoko mai i a KidsCan e tekau tau ki muri.

“Hīkaka te wairua o ā tātou tīnana kia taea e rātou ki te ako, anō hoki he tino māmā mā rātou ki te tākaro kei konei,” i mea atu a tauira, a Azaria Tupou.

E pouri ana rātou ki te rongo tērā pea, ka kore ano ratou e whai huruhuru.

“He tino take tēnei,” i kī atu tētehi o ngā kaiako i Te Rūmaki Reo Māori, a Rewana Walker. “Ko te tūmanko ka whāngai tonu te kāwanatanga ki tērā o ngā kaupapa ehara noaiho mō te iwi Māori mō ngā iwi katoa.”

E whitu rau tekau ma waru ngā kura ka āwhinatia e KidsCan, ā, kotahi rau e whitu tekau mā tahi mano ngā tauira ka whai painga atu ki te parakuihi, ngā tāpōrena, ngā hū, ngā tōkena me ngā taputapu hauora horoi. E waru mīriona tāra te utu ia tau.

“We may not be able to reach as many children as we want to,” i kōrero atu a Chapman. “That's really worrying because they are the children right now going hungry, cold wet and sick.”

I ngā tau e toru kua hori e toru rau e rima tekau mano tāra te taunaki a te kāwanatanga mō ngā kākahu me ngā rawa hauora.

“Last year we spent all of that money on raincoats for children. So that was thousands of coats that were keeping little kids warm and dry on their way to school,” i kī atu a Chapman. “If we don't have that funding continue, it might have to come from food budget.”

I kī mai te Minita Take Tamariki a Tracey Martin ki a mātou hei te Taite kē puta ai te tāhua putea, nō reira, tē taea e ia te whakaputa kōrero mō mua i tēnā.

Hei tā Chapman tekau atu ngā kura ngā kura moroitiiti me ngā kura āhua whai rawa e tatari ana mō te āwhina ki rātou tamariki e noho rawa kore ana.