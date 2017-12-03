Ka whakaae a Oranga Tamariki ki te rīpoata o te Kōmihana Tamariki - Me tika te whakahaere i ngā hui ā-whānau

E ai ki te Kaikōmihana Tamariki, ki a Andrew Becroft, kāore pea ētahi tamariki, whānau hoki i whai hua i roto i te punaha nā te maiorooro o ngā mahi whakahaere hui ā-whanau i roto i ngā rua tekau mā whitu tau kua pahure.

E karanga ana te Kaikōmihana Tamariki kia whakatikahia te taha whakahaere mō ngā hui ā-whānau hei painga mō te hunga tamariki, hunga rangatahi anō hoki.

"They are the absolute fundamental part of the system in terms of getting family, whānau, wider family engaging hapū and iwi together to reach community-based solutions."

Tokoono katoa ngā wāhi mahi ō-mua o Child, Youth and Family i mātai e te Kōmihana Tamariki i roto i tētahi rīpoata hou. I puea ake te hiahia kia whakapakari i ngā kaiwhakarite, kia whai rauemi, ā, kia whai wāhi ai ngā tāngata tika ki roto i ngā hui. \

Ko tā Becroft, "There has been variable practice, patchy delivery, and genuine concern and we can do much better."

E ai ki te māngai o Oranga Tamariki, "We really welcome Judge Becroft's report and from the office of the Children's Commissioner, we think there are some really important messages in there to help us to continue to improve our practices around Family Group Conferences."

E ai ki te ripoata, o ngā tamariki e noho ana i raro i a Oranga Tamariki, e ono tekau ōrau, he Māori, ā, neke atu i te ono tekau mā rima ōrau o ngā tamariki ka tohua kia noho i roto i ngā hui ā-whānau, he Māori anō hoki.

Ko tā Harrison, "What young people and whānau have already told us is that they feel that they've not always had an opportunity to be ready for the conference, they've not always felt they've had a chance as a whānau to think through what the problems are and to start thinking through as whānau what the best plan might be for them to support their tamariki."

Nā Oranga Tamariki te punaha Child, Youth and Family i whakarerekē i te marama o Paenga-whāwhā. E ai ki te māngai o Oranga Tamariki, e ai ki a Jo Harrison, kua pai ake ngā mahi whakangungu, ā, kua whai kaimahi rātou i roto i ngā iwi.

"Some really great work has been done by those iwi coordinators working with whānau from their iwi to make sure that there are better outcomes for tamariki." - Harrison.

Kāore a Harrison mō te whakapuaki nā wai kē te hē mō te koretake o ngā hui ā-whānau o mua, engari ko tāna, he nui ngā mahi kei mua i te aroaro kia whakatika i ngā hē.