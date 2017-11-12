Ka tukuna a Manawa mai tana tūranga

He haerenga whakamutunga mō te kaipuke HMNZS Manawanui ki Aotearoa nei i mua i tōna rironga ki te urupa mō ngā kaipuke hei te marama o Hui Tanguru. Ahakoa he kaipuke pakupaku noa, koia tērā me āna heremana i tae atu ki ngā parekura nui ki te tuku āwhina.

Ahakoa te pakupaku o HMNZS Manawanui, he whakatinanatanga ia o tōna ingoa nā te maha o te wā i tae atu ki te mura o te ahi ki tawaahi.

Hei tā te Lieutenant Commander a Muzz Kennett, “She's been involved in Bouganville peace talks, Solomon Island peacetalks and other activities around New Zealand and the South Pacific doing body recoveries, recovering aircraft and ships from around the Pacific she's a busy little ship and she has a great dive capability.”

Kei mahi rātou i kōnei hoki, pērā i te wā i whakaora te tira kairuku o te Taua Moana i a Rob Hewitt, he kairuku o mua, i te wā i ngaro ia ki te moana mō ngā pō e toru.

E ai ki tētahi Kaiuru a Zane Douglas, “Manawanui's rep is pretty big for a small ship I was noticed myself there is only two divers that ever post to Manawanui and some people take it as a privilege to be posted to Manawanui.”

Nā te nui o āna mahi e whitū ngā wā aia e huri haere ana ki te ao, he toru tekau ngā tau aia e tutuki ana i ngā tono o te kawanatanga o Aotearoa.

Hei tā Lieutenant Commander Kennett, “Well it's all about the people so even though the platform it's sad that we get to lose Manawanui I'll be more upset about losing that contact with the people that I've been working with for the last two years as their commanding officer.”

Hei te Pepuere ka tū ia ki uta mō ake tonu atu heoi, kāore anō kia whakamōhio atu ko tehea waka hōu ka whakawhiwhia ki Te Taua Moana o Aotearoa.