Ka tū te kamupene Metia Interactive i ngā whare hou o GridAKL technology hub

He whare hou kua whakatūngia mo te āo hangarau kua tuwhera i a rātou tatau kia kuhu te hunga o Tāmaki Makaurau te mātiro ake i ngā momo pakihi hangarau pēra i a Metia Interactive. He rōpū makau ki ngā kaupapa o te āo Māori i roto i te whakamahinga kēmu i raro i mana whakahaere o te wahine nei, a Maru Nihoniho.

Ehara i te kamupene nunui engari kua whakawhirinaki atu tēnei rōpū kia mahi tahi i roto i tēnei whare whakahirahira.

E ai ki a Nihoniho, “I think working with other companies we'll be able to. It's not to keep an eye on each other it's more about what are you doing and how are you doing it."

He kaupapa nā GridAKL i whakarite mo ngā momo kamupene pēra i a Metia Interactive kia mahi tahi me ētahi atu kamupene no Tamaki Makaurau ano hoki.

Hei tā te Hemana o Precinct Developments ATEED a Chris Twiss, “So this space, 8000 square meters purpose built innovation centre ultimately it can hold 400 companies.”

E rua ngā kēmu ka whakarewaenga a Metia Interactive i roto i ngā marama e whitu, ā, ko tētahi o ngā pakiwaitara nā Maru Nihoniho i hanga tekau mā whā tau ki muri, ko Guardian.

Hei tā Nihoniho, “But we have all sorts of characters, you know Patupaiarehe, we've taken creative license on who they are and what they do but we've kept with common themes such as red flaming hair and you know living in the forest so it's quite different it is story driven.”

Whā tekau mano ngā mahi hangarau kei Tamaki Makaurau. Iwa mano ngā turanga mahi hoki kua hangaia i ngā tau e rima kua hipa, a kua kake te GDP ki te rua tekau mā ono orau.

E ai ki a Twiss, “So it's a really powerful economic driver for Auckland and the country.”

Ko te tuatahi o ngā hōtaka o Guardian ka whakaputa i mua i te kirihimete, kare he utu ma runga i ngā paetukutuku me Google Play.