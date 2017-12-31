Ka piki te utu tūpeka, kia parea te momi hikareti ki rahaki

Hei āpōpō whakamanahia ai te pikinga ake anō o ngā utu tāke hoko tūpeka ki Aotearoa nei mā te tekau paiheneti. Ko te matapae a te ratonga whakamutunga kai paipa ā-motu, a Quitline, ka horo te hunga ka waea atu ki te kimi āwhina hei whakamutu i te kai paipa.

E piki ana te utu tūpeka, kia parea ai te momi hikareti ki rahaki.

"Nah I can't afford it it's too expensive, it's $22 a packet of cigarettes at the moment, I smoke about 5 packets a week, that's nearly $160 a week."

E whakaae ana tētahi kaimomi hikareti o mua, ko tāna, me whakakore kē te hoko tūpeka ki Aotearoa.

"The only way it's gonna work is if the government ban it, completely, no more sales."

Ko tā tētahi atu, mehemea ka whakanui te kāwana i te tāke, me whakanui hoki rātou i te tahua ki ngā kaupapa auahi kore.

"I'd be interested to see as they increase the price of the cigarettes that we are seeing that money going towards smoke-free awareness and options for quitting smoking."

I tēnei tau, ko ngā take nui i hiahia ai te tangata ki te whakamutu momi hikareti ko te hauora o te tinana, te whanau, ā, mō rātou ake. Ko te putea me ngā tamariki anō hoki ētahi o ngā take.

Ka piki te uara mō tētahi mōkihi hikareti ki te torutekau tāra, ā, ka tīmata ngā utu hou hei āpōpō.