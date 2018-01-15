Ka kōrero a Snoop Dogg ki tētahi kaipakihi nō Aotearoa

E whai huruhuru ana te kaiwhakahaere o te toa The Honeybunch Shop nō Aotearoa ki te whakaatu i tōna rautaki pakihi ki te kaiwaiata rongonui, whai rawa anō hoki, ki a Snoop Dogg, ki Amerika i tēnei wiki.

"I'm off to L.A on Wednesday and long story short I'm actually off to celebrate a birthday bash with Snoop Dogg and his family but since I met Snoop, I've created this amazing concept."

Ko Lisa Jolly te kaiwhakahaere o The Honeybunch, ā, kua whai whakaaro hou ia, ko "Soak Dogg" te ingoa. He kākara kaumanga, he tote rautangi, he hopi anō hoki ētahi o ngā whakanako ka hangaia.

"Basically 'Soak Dogg' is a play on words. He hates Donald Trump so 'Make America Clean Again' and Smokin' Soakin' - obviously Snoop is partial to a little leaf and he's actually been quite proactive in investing in his businesses with other people who have really good ideas in that industry."

I tūtaki a Jolly rāua ko Snoop i tōna whare ki Inglewood, Los Angeles, ā, i puawai te whakaaro. Kua hono atu ia ki ngā pae pāpāho pāpori kia whai huruhuru mō tōna haerenga.

"So crowdfunding and getting people involved in New Zealand to help me buy a $3.50 bath bomb and say hey if it happens I bought a Soak Dogg bath bomb, they'd be pretty happy with that.

Ka wehe ia ki Los Angeles hei tēnei Rāapa, ā, ka rewa ia i te nuinga o tōna haerenga ki te paeāhua.