Ka huri te huihuinga ā tohe ki a Southern rāua ko Molyneaux hei pāti wikitōria

He huihuinga ā-tohe mauri tau ki te tokorua whakahāwea iwi whakatutū puehu a Lauren Southern rāua ko Stefan Molyneaux i huri hei huinga whakamānawa whai muri i te whakakorenga o tā rāua kauwhau i Tāmaki Makaurau.

Hei tā te hunga totohe, he wikitoria nui te whakatau rā mō te tini hapori o te taonenui me Aotearoa.

He whakatairanga a te tini ngerongero o ngā ahurea e haere ake nei i te ātea o te whaitua o Aotea.

“We would normally say welcome, welcome, welcome, haere mai haere mai haere mai,” i mea atu a Buchanan Cullen nō Te Uri o Hau me Ngāpuhi.

“Come to this beautiful land of ours the multicultural land of Aotearoa New Zealand. They're actually coming to a country that is definitely multicultural and that's the difference about any other country, they don't have a treaty like we do.”

He tū kotahi a ngā whānau, ngā kaitōrangapū me ngā mōkaikai

“I think that it's really important that we stand up to racism and to far-right ideas,” i kī atu tetehi kaitotohe.

“I also think it's important for a younger generation to learn the importance of doing that.”

“He tohu pai tērā mō te karanga mō te tū kaha o te hapori ki te whakahē tērā momo kōrero, nō reira kei te whakahīhī ahau i tērā,” i kōrero atu te kaiārahi takirua o Ngā Kākāriki a Marama Davidson.

Inanahi ka whakakahoretia te kauhau me te hurō a te tini mano kaiporotēhi, wheoi i reira hoki te whakaaro rangirua.

“We heard that on our way here but we were talking about that and we were a little bit suspicious as to whether it had actually been moved to somewhere else,” te kupu a tētehi atu kaitotohe.

“We still felt it was really important to come here and show our faces and add our numbers to the crowd.”

I kauwhau a Stefan rāua ko Molyneaux i Ahitereiria. E ai ki ngā pōhi i tihau nā ngētehi tāngata i haere atu, he kōrero whakaparahako rāua ki ngā iwi moemoeā.

“I think they underestimated the sort of anti-racism groundswell that we have in Aotearoa,” i kī atu te kaikōrero o Tāmaki Anti-Fascist Action a Sina Brown-Davis.

“And I think they underestimated the impact of those racist tweets against the aboriginal brothers and sisters because it brought a lot of people to our side. So I think it just made their event untenable.”

“If you are imposing on other people's rights or saying things that are really offensive to other people then it's really not on,” i kōrero atu tētehi kaiako kura tuarua o Māngere.

Hēoi mō nāianei kua wikitoria te hunga nei, engari tāria te wā mēnā ka rongo anō i ngā kōrero a te tokorua rā.