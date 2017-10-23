Ka eke a Paua ki te taumata tuatahi o te rārangi waiata reggae o iTunes NZ

He rōpu waiata a Paua e noho ana ki Ahitereiria. Kua eke tā rātou waiata a 'Play By Your Rules' ki te taumata tuatahi i runga i te rārangi waiata reggae o iTunes ki Aotearoa. I kōrero a Te Kāea ki a rātou i runga i te rangi whakamutunga o tā rātou haerenga ki Aotearoa.

E ai anō ki ngā kupu o te waiata rongonui o Coming Home, kua hoki mai ngā mema Māori o te rōpu waiata o Paua ki Aotearoa kia kawe ai tō rātou reo ki ngā tōpito o te motu.

Ko tā te kaiwaiata matua, ko tā Jay Whitmore, "Getting ourselves out to the people, it's a buzz every single time, it doesn't matter how many times you do it. We've had a couple albums out there and every time you put a new song out and people dig it, that's why we do it."

E ai ki te kaitākaro rehu kōkō, e ai ki a Cassie Whitehead, e koa ana te rōpu ki te nui o ngā kaitautoko ki Aotearoa, i kī katoa te whare i a rātou ki Ahuriri.

"Highlight, maybe Napier that was a sold out show at the Crab Farm Winery. That was a top venue."

I ngā rangi tata nei i eke tā rātou waiata hou a Play By Your Rules ki te taumata tuatahi o te rārangi waiata reggae o iTunes.

Ko tā Whitmore, "It's kind of about the haves and the have-nots in this world and the way the worlds looking at the moment and I guess you just have to listen to it to totally understand it."

He Māori, he uri moutere, he uri nō ngā whenua o Piripaina me Ahitereiria hoki kei te rōpu o Paua, ko te wawata, kia rāngona ai ō rātou waiata ki te ao whānui.

Ko tā te kairakuraku, kaiwaiata hoki a Norman Baquiran, "I find it very exciting to work with Paua ‘cause it's probably the longest band I've been in."

Ko tā Whitmore, "We've got big things coming up."

E hoki ana rātou ki Piripane, Ahitereiria, ā, hei ngā wiki e rua koke anō ai tā rātou haerenga.