Hoki wawe ki tō kāinga i ēnei rangi okioki

He inoi nui tā te ohu Pirihimana ki ngā kaitaraiwa waka hei tēnei wikene roa, ki a tūpato ki runga I ngā rori.

Ko tā te Policing Manager Superintendent a motu Steve Greally, kua nui ake te nama o ngā tāngata kua mate ki rō rori I tēnei tau.

Ko tāna, “So far in 2017, 301 people have been killed in 271 crashes. At the same time in 2016, 255 people had died in 219 crashes. This leaves a devastating impact on affected families and communities.”

Ka whakamanea ngā wikene roa I te maha o ngā waka ki rō ara. Nō reira he nui ake te tūpono o ngā tukinga waka ka ara ake.

“Police will have a visible and proactive presence on the road during Labour Day Weekend, using a mixture of prevention and enforcement activities, focusing on areas of highest demand and risk,” tā Greally.

Ko tāna kia mānawanawa, kia hūmārika, kia maruwehi hoki ki te hunga e haerere haere ana I te rori.

He hiahia nō te tokomaha ki a tae wawe ki o rātau wāhi hararei, ēngari ko tā ngā Pirihimana, me noho pū te tere o tō waka ki te nama tika.

“The speed limit is not a target and should not be exceeded, we all know our roads are unique and challenging – the faster we travel, the greater the risk,” tā Greally.

He whakatūpato ta ngā Pirihimana, mēnā ka takahi koe I ngā ture rori ka whiwhi tikiti koe.

Ko tā Greally, “Police and our road safety partners cannot do it alone. Road safety is everyone’s responsibility and we need the public's help to keep our roads safe. On behalf of Police, I wish everyone a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend.”