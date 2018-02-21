He whakatakoto mahere e kotahi ai ngā rautaki kāenga kore

I te pūrongo a te Minita Take Whare a Phil Twyford, "A Stocktake of New Zealand's Housing", he raraunga nō ngā ratonga whare ohotata nō te tau kua hipa e mea ana he waru i te tekau o te hunga kāenga kore i whakarēreae. Nō te rangi nei hui ai te NZ Coalition to End Homelessness ki Tāmaki Makaurau ki te whakatakoto i te rautaki mō ngā tau e haere ake nei.

Hei tā te tumu o Rauawaawa Kaumātua Trust a Rangimahora Reddy, “so what you have is different regions in different areas trying their best to cater for those within their areas, but there is a great help that our government and local councils can do in terms of helping us work more collaboratively and learn rather than going through the same learning curve.”

Ko tā Janette Kaumoana, kaimahi Whanau Ora ki Rauawaawa Whānau Trust, kei te taka ngā kaumātua ki ngā puare o ngā ratonga kāenga kore.

“One of the biggest ones is that our kaumātua are sick people, they go into hospitals and when they come out they got nowhere to go. It's been around for a long time, it's just that now we're starting to capture all these kaumātua and that's only because they're being reffered to us to help them get a whare. The biggest problem right now is getting our kaumātua on a Ministry of Social Development listing to get a home.”

He kaiwhakariterite a Yvonne Wilson ki te ratonga whare Māori o Ngā Rau Tatangi. Hei tāna, “The demand outweighs the supply so we don't have enough housing, in particular in the papa kāinga village setting, for our kaumātua to feel safe in those environment.”

Ko tā Rangimahora Reddy o Rauaawaawa, i tēnei wā he tekau mā rima ōrau o te hunga pakeke ake i te ono tekau tau he kāenga kore. Hei tāna anō, hei te rau tau e heke mai nei ka piki tērā tatauranga kia kotahi i te whā o ngā kaumātua. Kua kotahi mai wēnei ratonga, wēnei kaimahi, kairangahau, he kāenga kore ō mua anō hoki, ki te whakatakoto i te huarahi e anga ngātahi ai ki mua.

In 2018 we're at a great space to learn and actually develop opportuities so that what our kaumātua face today the growing population that will be in 2030 do not have to go through those same challenges and harships.

Hei tā Wilson me whai whakaaro ki ngā momo whare āhuru e noho pūmau ai ngā kaumātua.

“I think the solution going forward is that the Government need to come and talk to organisations like ourselves, in terms of we've done it we've experienced it and we know that we've got good outcomes and how we can further grow our capacity around delivering good housing quality housing for our kaumātua.”

Ko tā Rangimahora Reddy ma kakama te whakatika i wēnei take kia āhuru ai te hunga e pakeke haere nei.