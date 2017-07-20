He whakakitenga toi tūmatanui tuatahi a tohunga Todd Couper

Nō te iwi tūmatanui o Tauranga te māringanui, kua riro mā rātou ngā mahi toi a Todd Couper o Rongomaiwahine, Ngāti Kahungunu hoki e whātaretare. E toru tekau mā toru ngā taonga kua whakaemihia ake mō te whakaaturanga, ko Toi Mauri te ingoa, ētahi he mea tiki mai i tarawāhi rā anō.

Ko tā Todd Couper, Rongomaiwahine, Ngāti Kahungunu, "It's cool. Usually, I'm just working on one piece at a time, so for me to see a whole lot of them, pieces all together is quite unusual for me."

Tōna tekau mā rima tau a Couper e whai ana i tōna ngākaunui.

Hei tā Couper, "Most of my idea's come from things to do with nature, which is a lot to do with my upbringing from Wairoa being an outdoors type person, doing a lot of hunting and fishing."

Tekau mā waru ngā taonga kua hoki mai i tāwāhi, whērā i te whare taonga o Spirit Wrestler i Vancouver, e whitu i te motu nei. Ko te utu mā ngā ia taonga, mai i te kotahi mano ki te waru tekau mano tara.

Ko tā Couper, "We sometimes don't realise the calibre of our work. Like really, it's up there with the best in the world. It's unique to us, which is something that overseas people are interested in, because they can't get it anywhere else.

Hei tā Martine Pierhagen, Tauranga Art Gallery, "A lot of their work is not seen very often in New Zealand, so we thought it would be good to bring it back from Canada, US and Europe, put it on display here for a short period of time so people can enjoy it."

Ko tā Couper, "These are a series of new works that I've created specifically for the show. I wanted to do something that was sort of a new direction for me.They're all based on the pūrerehua form, the bull roara and each one of them talks about different aspects that the pūrerehua was used for."

Ko tā Couper nā ngā tohunga maha ia i poipoi

Hei tā Couper, "Artists like Cliff Whiting, who we sadly lost recently. I was lucky to have worked under Cliff on the Rongomaraeroa project at Te Papa.

"This piece I think will have to be probably my favourite piece. The wild boar. Pig hunting has been a big thing in our family. My dad has been a hunter virtually all his life. I thought that I would do this piece in honour of him I guess."

Ā, he ngāwari ngā tohutohu ki te hunga tōmina.

Ko tā Couper, "Draw as much as you can. We call it like the basic language of allart formss. Just to keep on at it."

Ka tū te whakakitenga nei tae noa ki te tuangāhuru o Mahuru ki te whare taonga o Tauranga.