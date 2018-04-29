He whakahihiko hapori ki ngā toi hangarau te mahi

Ko Mana Tangata he kaupapa nā OMGTech e poipoi ana ngā tauira toru tekau mai ngā hapori e whakatiki ana i te rawakore, arā, he whakamana i a rātau ki ngā mahi toi. I tae atu a Te Kāea ki tō rātau wānanga ki Papatuanuku Kokiri Marae ki Māngere.

He kaiarahi Māori a Kawana Wallace (Ngāti Uenuku) ki OMGTech, “We can only solve the problems that we know, we can't expect people outside of our communities to solve our problems, and rangatahi bring a really unique perspective and they're also digital natives so they can marry those two ideas together and help us solve our community issues and whatever other problems we have for the future.”

Ko tā te kaupapa nei a OMGTech he tūhono i ngā rangatahi ki ngā kaiarahi kei rō rāngai hangarau kia whai tauira ai rātau.

“Our mentors have been able to work with our groups to come up with some interesting solutions, for example, language and cultural engagement by building language apps, we've got kids wanting to connect Māori back to the moon and when to plant and fish, solving rubbish issues, power issues and kai,” te kī a Wallace.

Hei tānā, he waru ōrau noa iho te hunga wāhine kei ngā ahumahi pūtaio me te hangarau i te ao whānui. Heoi, whitu tekau mā rima ōrau o ngā tauira ki tēnei hōtaka a OMGTech he Māori, Pasifika rānei, ka mutu, neke atu i te haurua o rātau he wahine.

He tauira o te hōtaka nei a Rangipo Takuira-Mita (Te Arawa, Ngāti Pikiao), arā ko tāna, “I mahi mātau te mātauranga Māori e hāngai atu ki te māramataka, ngā tino atua e hāngai atu ki te pūtaiao.”

Ko Awhina-Tawera Takuira-Mita (Te Arawa, Ngāti Pikiao) hoki tērā, “Kei te hanga tātau he app mō tēnei marae, te hitori, mō ināianei hoki.”

Koia ko tā Wallace, “We do things from robotics, programming, conductive paint, invention, ideation, everything.

Ko te ngako o te kaupapa nei he rapa huarahi e whakatika i ngā raruraru kei rō hapori.

“It's about making our rangatahi leaders so that they become rangatira in their communities and in this space that they're natives of,” te kōrero a Wallace.

He kaikōrero ki Papatuanuku Kokiri Marae a Valerie Teraitua (Ngāti Whātua ki Kaipara, NgāPuhi. Hei tāna, “It was about being able to reconnect them back to the whenua, reconnecting them back to whakapapa, reconnecting them back to para kore working towards zero waste and having them in a space that enables them to do that.”

Tekau mā rua marama ka oti ngā mahi, ka mutu, he kaupapa hangarau ā-hapori ka whakatūria e ngā rangatahi ake.