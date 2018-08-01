He waiata reo Māori hou kua puta i a Sianne Dougherty, me te aha, ko tōna rongo hoki tērā e puta haere ana. Ko 'Azaelea' he waiata mā tōna tamāhine, hei tāna he mea whakatauira i ngā momo mahi poipoi tamariki i roto i te aroha, i roto anō hoki i te whakaaro Māori.

“He aroha mutunga kore, is an everlasting love that I have for her,” te kī a Sianne Dougherty.

He waiata aroha nā te kōkā ki tōna pīpī.

“I hope she listens to it and actually we were listening to it in the car before and she got some of the words and I had a teary eye moment about it, it was so cute I just hope she understands that's the way I'll always feel about her,” te kī a Sianne Dougherty.

Ko te reo Māori tōna reo tuatahi, ā, e whakapono ana ia ki te ao Māori hei tūāpapa mā tōna tamāhine.

“He taonga te reo Māori i tukuna mai i ō mātau tīpuna. He Māori ahau nō reira me tuhi ahau he waiata i roto i te reo Māori i te tuatahi.”

Hei tāna, nō te puaretanga mai o tōna ngākau ka maringi iho te wai aroha, ka pūrangiaho mai te māramatanga, nā, ka kōpakina hei waiata.

“Azaelea was crying and I got up and went and tended to her needs in the early hours of the morning and I realised that's the essence of my love for her and how much she means to me and what being a parent and being responsible really was,” te kī a Sianne.

He kupu akiaki āna ki ngā mātua katoa.

Ko tāna, “Just don't let the life struggles of here and now stress us out, just love our babies, and show it.”

Kei te pīrangi a Dougherty kia āhei ai tōna tamāhine te whai i ōna ake moemoeā.

Hei tāna, “Kia whaia ia i ōna wawata nō te mea kei te whai au i tōku nō reira, how can I tell her to follow her dreams if I'm not following mine, so that's why I'm here right now.”

He marama anō ka whakaputa ia i tētahi atu waiata hou.