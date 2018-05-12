He tūtūnga puehu te mahi a ngā nēhi o Aotearoa

Kei te tutū te puehu a ngā nēhi i a rātou e hikoi tahi ana mo ngā take wāhi mahi. Tekau ma rima ngā taone nui i kitea i te rahi o ngā Nēhi e porotū ana hei whakamana hoki i te kaupapa, te rā Nehi o te Ao.

"We're tired, we've had enough and now we're saying be fair, come on be fair to those who care."

"Understaffed, underpaid and really struggling and really wanting to do a good job."

Ehara i te mea i tīneia te ahi o te kaupapa e te ua, heoi, e whakaarohia ana tētahi whakakorenga mahi hei ngā marama hōtoke, nō reira e tāria ana te whakatau o te kāhui mātai utu.

"Treat nurses better, it'll attract more to the profession which takes care of our staffing levels."

Ko te whakatau a ngā nēhi, ko te iti o te puna kaimahi, te korenga o ngā wā whakatā me ngā utu mahi roa ētahi tino nawe ka tohea e rātou.

"I'd be ringing my husband at 11 o'clock at night saying I'm staying for another 8 hours because there's no staff to cover."

"I remember as a new grad nurse being anxious and nervous coming into work. My colleague said she fell sick before she came to work because she was scared, scared because there was no staff."

E ai ki te Mīnita Take Hauora, ki a David Clarke, nā te iti o te pūtea i hōatu e te kāwanatanga ō-mua ki te manatū hauora te hē mō ngā āhuatanga o te wā.

Ko tāna, e whai wāhi nui ana ngā nēhi ki te tautoko i te kāwanatanga ki te whakatika i te rāngai hauora.

Ka mutu, ka whakaatu te kāwanatanga i tā rātou whakaaronui ki tērā rāngai hei te rā tahua pūtea.