He tuhinga tawhito, he mataaho ki ngā rā ō mua

He tuhinga Māori, rua rau tau te tawhito, kei te whakaritea kia tākoha ki Te Whare Tāonga Roera ki Rānana. Ko tā te whakaaturanga 'Oceania' he tohu i te haerenga tuatahi a Kāpene Kuki ki te Moana Nui ā Kiwa.

Hei tā te Pou Arataki Taonga Tuku Iho Māori ki Tāmaki Pātaka Kōrero, hei tā Haunui Royal, “They are some of earliest examples of ink illustrations we have by Māori people. It's meant that the book has been published and the stories are being told and what it's telling about is the incredible resilience, and the courage of young Māori travellers at that time.”

He mea tieki nā Tāmaki Pātaka Kōrero, whakapapa ai ngā tuhinga e rima nei ki te tau kotahi mano tekau mā waru.

Ko tā te kaiteiki taonga ki Tāmaki Pātaka Kōrero, ko tā David Ashman, “Their unique and they're special it's been quite a privilege to have the opportunity to work with them and also learn more about the people that were involved with creating those drawings.”

Nā Tūai o Ngare Raumati ngā tuhinga nei i tā i a rāua ko Tītiri o Rangihoua i Īngarangi, i te taha o te mihinare Samuel Lee Marsden.

Ko tā Haunui Royal, “They arrived in February 1818, and they were hosted by the Christian Missionary Society. Part of the reason that these young rangatira were taken was the desire by the Christian Missionary Society is that they would be evangelised and come back to Aotearoa and help spread the gospel to the Māori people.”

Hei tā Tāmaki Pātaka Kōrero, ko ngā tuhinga nei ētahi o ngā rauemi tuatahi hai whakaako i a tauiwi ki rāwāhi, e pā ana ki te ahurea Māori.

“He (Tūai) had a lot to do with the whole cross-cultural connection, with the French with De Thierry, Samuel Marsden, so one of the early conduits between Māori and Pākehā discourse,” te kī a Royal.

Hei te Hepetema kawe atu ai te iwi o Ngare Raumati i ngā tuhinga nei ki Rānana.