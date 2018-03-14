Kaupapa: Technology

He taupānga hōu hei whakaora i reo Māori o te kōti netipōro

Rukuwai Tipene-Allen

Nō te rā tonu nei i rewa hoki tētahi taupānga whakaora i te reo o te kōti netipōro ki te tauwhainga Polyfest. Ko te whāinga a Te Puni Kōkiri me MyReo Studios te oranga tonutanga o te reo mā te ara hākinakina.

Ao te pō, Pō te ao, e whakamahi ana ā tātou tamariki i ā rātou wāea, i ngā taupānga,  Ko tā Te Puni Kōkiri he aha te hē ki te whakatangata whenua i te reo mā te hākinakina.

Kia whakatō atu te reo ki reira i te mea kua mārō kē, kua mārohirohi pea te reo ki ngā horopaki ōkawa nei ki ō tātou marae, ki ō tātou kura ki ō tātou whare kura, ki ō tātou whare wānanga enagri tua atu, i waho atu i ngā kēti o aua horopaki kua mahue kē tō tātou reo ki wahi. - Eruera Lee-Morgan, Te Puni Kōkiri

Ko te Puni Reo Poitarawhiti he pūmanawa tautono e here ana i ngā kīwaha i ngā kupu, i ngā tohutohu a te ao poitarawhiti mā te whakakēmū. 

When we were making the game we discovered that actually there aren't any resources centralised and standardized that reo and we wanted to make it more engaging for kids
-things that already exist and how we can make it more accessible for our people - Kawana Wallace, My Reo Studios

Ehara te rapurapu kupu, kīwaha raini i te mahi māmā

Ko te reo o te hunga tākaro, he reo anō tērā, te reo mo te kaiwawao, he reo anō tērā, te reo mo te pouako he reo anō tērā, tae noa ki te reo o te hunga taunaki, hunga tautoko he reo anō tēnā. ka tuia katoa ngā reo o te hākinakina ki te wāhi kotahi ka whakatō atu ki te tautono pūmanawa nei, ka ora ake i reira. - Lee-Morgan

Ko te whakawhānui i te pūmanawa ki ngā momo hākinakina te tirohanga matua ō My Reo Studio a ngā marama e haere ake nei

