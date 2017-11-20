He rite ngā mata hiko ki te pūroi cocaine mō ngā tamariki - Dr Nicholas Kardaras

He pērā te whakamahi nui rawa i ngā taputapu tāhiko ki te mahi pūroi cocaine ki ngā tamariki. Ko ēnei ngā kōrero a Tākuta Nicholas Kardaras, he mātanga mātai i ngā mate o te waranga tāhiko.

Ko te whakamahi taputapu tāhiko e horapa ana ki te ono tekau mā rima ōrau o ngā tamariki o Aotearoa. Kua āta rangahau a Tākuta Nicholas Kardaras, tētahi tākuta mate waranga, i ngā pānga o te whakamahi auroa i te taputapu tāhiko mō te hunga tamariki.

"Kids that are on screen at too young of an age, it compromises their ability to have attention spans, they become dependent on very stimulating experiences to be able to focus, unfortunately, attention is a developmental window. If a child loses the opportunity to develop their ability to focus in the ages of 2 and 6, if they've been hyper-stimulated between 2 and 6, clinical research says that they're going to be lifelong attentionally challenged."

Hei tā Tākuta Kardaras e kūare ana te nuinga o ngā mātua mō ngā pānga nei. Ko tāna, he ōrite ki ēra o te kaiwarawara.

"Brain imaging research over the last 5 to 6 years shows that it actually shrinks the frontal cortex, the frontal lobes of our brain which is called executive functioning. It controls everything from our decision making to our impulse control, aggressive behaviour and the MRI research shows that a person on the screen for more than 10 hours a week, their brain looks exactly the same as a cocaine addict."

Whāwhā ai te hunga o waenga i te waru tau me te tekau mā waru tau te pakeke i ā rātou taputapu tāhiko e whitu me te hāwhe haora ia rā. E ai ki a Tākuta Kardaras nā te whanaketanga o te pae papori me te pikinga o te mate hinengaro i pērā ai.

"One study showed that if somebody is on screens, social media or video games for more than 5 hours a day, they're 70% more likely to have suicidal thoughts."

Ka tuku kauhau a Tākuta Kardaras ki Tāmaki Makau Rau, Kirikiriroa me Ōtautahi i ngā rā kei te heke mai, hei whakaako i ngā kaiako me ngā mātua me pēhea e whakakore ai te tangata e warawara ki te tāhiko.