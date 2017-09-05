He pūmanawa tautono reo Māori hou te kēmu Māori Pā Wars

He kēmu whakawawao pourewa reo rua a Māori Pā Wars kua whakarewahia e Adrenalin Games. He tuatahitanga te kēmu i te ao pūmanawa tautono.

Ko tā te kaiwhakahaere kēmu, ko tā Bradley Walker, "We looked at some of the game platforms that are out there and we looked at what was a tower defence game, which was something that we thought would work well, reasonably easy to do and easy to translate into a Māori environment."

E ai ki te kaiwhanikoniko o te pūmanawa tautono, ko tā Ben Thomason, he tūāpapa te kēmu hei whakahou i ngā mahi toi Māori.

"I really got to explore the digital space of what's essentially a traditional Māori art form and to put it into a digital space where people can see it in a different light."

Ā, ko tā Walker, e whānui ake ana te aronga ā-ao ki ngā kēmu me ngā pūmanawa tautono Māori.

"We're seeing people as young as 10-11 getting involved and starting with coding and doing game aspects so I'd encourage any of these rangatahi to get involved as early as possible."

He papakupu rerenga kōrero pakanga kei roto i te kēmu nā te mātanga reo Māori nā Scotty Morrison te kēmu i whakamāori.

Ko tā Thomason, "Through this game alone because it's on a platform that the Māori language isn't really used on and so there's a lot of room for learning. I think that's probably the coolest thing about the game is seeing a game like this in 100% te reo Māori."

Kua whakarite rautaki waihanga kēmu a Adrenalin games mō Māori Pā Wars II, ā, e wawata ana te rōpu kia whakarewa kēmu, pūmanawa tautono kaupapa Māori hei ngā rā e heke mai.