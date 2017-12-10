He pumanawa hou hei ara ake ngā tikanga Māorio te hwānau pepi

Kei te tau mai ngā tikanga Māori mō te whakawhānau pēpi ki te ao hurihuri nei, i te hanganga mai o tētahi pūmanawa tautono hōu nā te rōpu ā-motu o ngā tapuhi Māori, nā Ngā Maia. Ko te whai mā taua haungarau e ora tonu aua tikanga māori o nehe.

He momo papa kōrero te taupānga hōu nei mā ngā kaiwhakawhānau Māori.

Hei tā teHemana o Ngā Maia a Bev Te Huia, “It is bringing our traditions into the 21st century so that we can keep them alive it's just another platform we don't even know the potential of this app yet I mean it will evolve.”

Tata ki te rua tekau ngā tau a Te Huia e mahi tāpuhi ana, ko tāna mā taua taupānga e whakawhanaunga ai o rātou mema ki a rātou anō.

“Many of our Māori live rurally and the job as a midwife can be quite lonely and working in isolation and so having an app it's just a tool it's too enable us to connect better and share our stories.”

Ko te whai hoki kia ngawari ake te kimi a ngā māmā taiohi i te tāpuhi Māori.

“Mums can find a Māori midwife in their area and that is a huge barrier for young maori mums or young mums wanting a maori midwife and yeah anyone can download it.”

Ko te ingoa o taua taupānga ko Ngā Maia Māori Midwives, kei te toa taupānga mō te kore utu.