He pakipūmeka e whakakōrero ana i ngā taonga puoro

He rangatahi hanga kiriata a Komako Silver, nō te wiki nei puta ai tana pakipūmeka a Pūoro. Ko tēnei te kiriata tuatahi o ngā mea e ono kei raro i te maru o Someday Stories, he kaupapa nā The Outlook for Someday i toko ake mā te rangatahi e aro ana ki ngā take tauwhiro i te taiao, i te ao tūroa.

Mā te hanga kiriata a Komako Silver e whakakōrero i ngā taonga taketake.

"Puoro is a film about the revival of our taonga puoro through the story of Jerome Kavanagh. And I really wanted to look at how a Māori living in the world today is using our ancient practices of taonga puoro and how his journey is going in the contemporary world."

Ka whakawhānui ake a ia i ngā kōrero e pā ana ki te kiriata.

"We look at him making the puoro. We look at him sharing the puoro with the next generation, which is really big kaupapa for Jerome, and passing on that matauranga. We look at Jerome playing the puoro while his wahine who is a tāmoko artist, so playing the puoro while people are receiving their tāmoko and then we look at Jerome in relationship to other indigenous artists."

Hei tā Komako he maha ngā kōrero kua tuituia ki te kiriata nei, ā, ko te hauora tētahi o ngā aho matua.

"How these instruments connect with us in a really deep way but also it's something really natural and really simple like going outside and going for a walk but our ancestors used these in sacred healing ceremonies."

Kei te pīrangi a Komako kia whakamaua ngā taonga puoro e ngā whakatipuranga.

"I'm interested in our ceremonial practises outside of just pōwhiri and kapa haka, more interested in some of these other ceremonies that aren't highlighted as much in our Māori culture and that being the practise of puoro."

Kei te pirangi hoki ia kia rangonatia whanuitia te reo o te wahine taketake.

"I really want to encourage more wahine native sisters around the world to share their stories through film or theatre and just needing more wahine perspective out there but particularly indigenous wahine perspective and media being such a powerful tool so I thought this is a good way to share my voice with the world."

Ināianei, ka mahi tahi a Komako Silver rāua ko tōna tuāhine a Whetu ki tētahi whakaari atua wahine.