He oranga te Rōreo hei whakaako o ngā taiohi - Clarry Church

E tekau ma rua ngā kaupoai rangatahi kua kōwhiria kia pakanga atu ki ngā whakataetae rōreo i Ahitereiria. He mea whakakaha i a rātou pūkenga, kia kawea tonu hoki i ngā tikanga rōreo ki Aotearoa.

E whakarite ana ēnei pūru taitama mō te mutunga tonu mai o ngā toitoihanga.

E ai ki tētahi Kaieke Pūru aClifford Fogarty Wallace ki a Te Kāea, “The prize money is pretty good but it's more like the people, seeing different people. I've always wanted to be in the team and last year I got the call so I was pretty wrapped.”

Hei tā te Kaiwhakahaere a Charlie Halley, “We have three bull riders, three barrel racers, three steer riders and we've included break away ropers so we have three of them.”

Ko Clifford tētahi o te hunga kua kōwhiria mō te kapa,ka pakanga ki te wāhanga eke kau.

E ai ki a Wallace, “It's pretty competitive, it's been going since I can remember. It's better over there because they're further than us in rodeo.”

Hei tā Halley, “They spend a lot of time with their kids bringing them up through the roughstock.”

Ka whakataetae atu te kapa ki ngā rōreo o Capella, Rockhampton me St Brendan's College. He wheako e whai hua ai rātou, e ai ki te manako o Charlie.

E ai ki a Wallace, “My long term goal is to compete at the united states and compete at the PBR.”

Hei tā Halley, “If you don't have the kids coming up through the grades, you've got no sport so we make a big effort to try and develop our kids and we run clinics and start them young.”

Otirā hei tā ēnei kaupoai, ehara noa iho ko te whakataetae te mea nui, engari kē ko tōna orangatonutanga.

E ai ki tētahi Matanga Rōreo a Clarry Church, “It's a lifestyle, it's got tikanga, it teaches our young ones respect.”

Ka rere atu te kapa hei te Hereturikōkā.