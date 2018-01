Nānā te hunga ariki i ārahi ka tau mai ana rātou ki Aotearoa, ko ia hoki te kaumātua i ōna rā, mō te Tari o te Pirimia. He maimai aroha tēnei ki a koe Lewis Moeau.He accompanied royalty and dignitaries alike when they landed in New Zealand. He was also the elder for the Office of the Prime Minister. Here is our tribute to Lewis Moeau.